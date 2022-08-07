Watch Now
One dead, two missing after boating incident on the Tennessee River

Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 07, 2022
DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — One person is dead and two people are missing after a boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after the fatal incident on Saturday, August 6. Officials say that the incident happened around 9 p.m.

TWRA reports that a Baja boat collided with a barge that was moving downstream near mile marker 171. Following the collision, a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead after her body was recovered from the scene.

The search for the two missing boaters, an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old male continues.

Several agencies and rescue squads from the area and surrounding counties are searching for the boaters, including the Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue Squad, Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County EMS and THP.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

