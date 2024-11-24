One died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say, that Saturday evening there was a single-vehicle crash on the 4900 block of Clarksville highway around 8:30 p.m., which led to one dead and another with no serious injuries.

Skylar Scoot was driving with a passenger in a Nissan Murano heading north on Clarksville highway when she lost control of their SUV drove off the road and struck an embankment, Skylar was ejected from the car and died at Skyline Medical Center.

Police also said, that while driving the passenger asked Skylar to slow down before they crashed. Both of them weren't wearing their seatbelts.

They are doing a toxicology test to determine whether she was driving while impaired or not.

This is an ongoing story, we will update you as soon as we receive new information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.