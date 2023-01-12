One driver killed, another injured in early morning crash on I-840

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed and another injured in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a 2008 Lincoln SUV was headed west on I-840 around 1 a.m. when they ran off the left side of the road into a guardrail by mile marker 37 before re-entering into the roadway and hitting a 2010 Chrysler minivan, says Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Kevin Cunningham, 61, was the driver of the minivan involved in this crash. He died due to injuries from the collision. The condition of the driver in the SUV is unknown.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They are also both listed as Tennessee residents, according to THP.

After consulting with the district attorney's office, THP says any additional information about this crash will be released once the investigation is completed.