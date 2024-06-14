Watch Now
One hurt in Gallatin house explosion

Dan Blommel / NewsChannel 5
Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Gallatin on Chaffin Court on June 14th, 2024<br/><br/>
Gallatin House Explosion
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 14, 2024

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a house explosion Friday morning in Gallatin.

The explosion happened on Chaffin Court.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown says one person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Mayor Brown says natural gas could have been the cause of the explosion.

Multiple roads in the area are shut down.

This story will be updated when we get more information.

