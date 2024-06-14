One hurt in Gallatin house explosion

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a house explosion Friday morning in Gallatin.
The explosion happened on Chaffin Court.
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown says one person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Mayor Brown says natural gas could have been the cause of the explosion.
Multiple roads in the area are shut down.
This story will be updated when we get more information.
