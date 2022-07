NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured after a road rage shooting incident Saturday night.

Police report that a black female passenger fired gunshots from a silver Toyota Camry at a motorcyclist. Police say that the driver of the Camry was a black male.

The incident took place on Commerce Street near 9th Avenue North.

A passenger on the motorcycle was struck by one of the bullets in the foot.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.