One injured in a shooting in KFC parking lot on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said one person was shot in the parking lot of a KFC near Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard outside of downtown Nashville.

The victim suffered three injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said the person was in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect fled directly after the shooting, then was then caught with the weapon as well. That suspect is in police custody.

We still do not know the motive behind the shooting

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as soon as we get more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.