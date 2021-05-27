One injured in officer-involved shooting in Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Robertson County at Rawls Auto Salvage.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has released the statement below:

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office can confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has requested the TBI to investigate.”

One person was injured in the incident around 3 p.m. No other details were released. It is unclear if a suspect or officer was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.