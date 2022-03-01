One injured in overturned milk truck crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in an overturned milk truck crash Tuesday morning.

Metro Nashville police responded to the crash around 6:54 a.m. near I-24 EB just before Whites Creek Pike.

Nashville Fire Department reported that the injured person was taken to Skyline hospital after the crash. No information about the cause of the crash or the identity of the injured has been released.

TDOT help trucks are assisting with lane closures.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.