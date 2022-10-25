One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A silver Nissan sedan carrying three unidentified males fired at least one shot towards a dark-colored SUV just before 7:40 p.m., says the Clarksville Police Department. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness gym in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Blvd.

Both of the vehicles involved in the shooting left the scene, and the SUV dropped off a gunshot victim at an "Emergency Medical Service Substation." The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Clarksville police have not yet identified any of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656 ext. 5645. To make an anonymous tip and receive a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.