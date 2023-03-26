Watch Now
One injured in shooting near Red Door Saloon

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 12:06:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in a shooting outside of the Red Door Saloon in the 1800 block of Division Street early Saturday morning.

Metro Police reports that around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the bar to a shots fired call. Officials say that the suspect had been asked to leave the bar after fighting. Once the suspect was outside, they fired shots toward the building, hitting a male patron in the leg.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.

Investigations are ongoing following the incident.

