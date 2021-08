NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.

The shooting happened off the side of Mt. View Road, which was blocked in both directions as police investigated.

Metro Nashville Police officials say one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.