One injured in shooting on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in a shooting near a shopping center in the 800 block of Briley Parkway last night.

Metro Nashville Police report that the suspect, Rubin Lemont Miles, approached the victim in the shopping center with a firearm in his hand.

An argument took place between Miles and the victim before the victim was shot twice.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Miles fled from the scene in a vehicle, but was later apprehended by police. Police took the firearm away from Miles during the arrest.

Police report that Miles told officials he shot the victim twice to make sure that he would not come back to his friend's house.

Police discovered baggies of a white powder substance in Miles' possession during the arrest. Upon further investigation, the substance tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Miles is a convicted felon and is prohibited form possessing a firearm, he is also on bond for unrelated charges. Miles has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.

The victim flagged down an ambulance and was taken to TriStar Summit hospital following the incident. No information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.