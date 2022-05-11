One injured in apartment complex shooting on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured this afternoon after a shooting at an apartment complex on Harding Drive.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Harding Drive around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatch told NewsChannel 5 that the male victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is suffering from multiple injuries.

No information about the identity of the victim or the severity of the injuries is known at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more details are released.