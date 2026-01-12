One injured in shooting on I-65 North near Exit 82B Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person was injured in shooting on Sunday night on I-65 North near Exit 82B.

The shooting happened by the I-65, I-40 junction near Fort Negley and the Adventure Science Center.

According to Metro Police, the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.

