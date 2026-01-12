One injured in shooting on I-65 North near Exit 82B Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person was injured in shooting on Sunday night on I-65 North near Exit 82B.
The shooting happened by the I-65, I-40 junction near Fort Negley and the Adventure Science Center.
According to Metro Police, the victim is in critical but stable condition.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
