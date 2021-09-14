One injured in road rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have responded to reports of a road rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in which one person was injured.

The shooting reportedly happened at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike. It appears to have involved drivers as police investigate near and around vehicles still stopped on the road.

Police say the incident involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer, which was in front of it. Two individuals reportedly got out of the sedan pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and fired a shot into the truck driver's door.

The truck driver was hit in the side and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.