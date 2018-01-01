One injured in shooting outside Nashville hookah bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Police are searching for a gunman connected to a shooting outside a Nashville hookah bar.

Officers say it happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday at the Lebanon Knights Hookah Bar on Charlotte Pike.

Police say one man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot to his arm and is expected to survive.

Investigators say right now, they have no leads because witnesses are refusing to cooperate.

Officers say they hope to speak with the victim later today to see if they can find out who shot him.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.