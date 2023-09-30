One injured in shooting outside of Clarksville bar

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clarksville.

Officials say the incident took place around 2:00 a.m. in the parking lot of N'Quire Bar and Lounge in the 700 block of Riverside Drive.

One adult male was struck and injured in the abdomen during the shooting.

Montgomery County EMS transported the victim to Tennova Healthcare. No information on his status has been shared at this time.

Witnesses told police that several vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Heath at (931)-648-0656 ext. 5223.