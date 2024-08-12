One injured in Smyrna home explosion

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF — Authorities responded to a home explosion and fire late Sunday afternoon in Smyrna, TN.
This was on St. Michael’s Lane. According to a PIO with the town of Smyrna, two people were in the home and one person was transported to a local hospital.
Firefighters did a great job keeping the fire from spreading to other homes. There's no official word yet on the cause, but neighbors are saying it may have had to do with a hot water tank explosion in the garage.
They say an elderly couple lives there and that the man was lifeflighted with some burns, but stable. The woman is okay.
