One injured, suspect arrested after shooting outside Walgreens in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after one person was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Lawrenceburg.

According to the Lawrenceburg Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at a Walgreens store in the 300 block of E Gaines St. Responding officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the thigh at a nearby business. The victim was taken to Southern TN Regional Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers investigating the scene determined that the victim and shooting suspect met outside the Walgreens to discuss a cell phone repair job. During this meeting, an altercation began because the victim reportedly made repairs to a cell phone that a person in the other vehicle was not happy with.

The victim attempted to leave the parking stall during the confrontation and the owner of the repaired cell phone attempted to block the victim's vehicle from leaving the parking lot. A passenger in the cell phone owner's vehicle then approached the victim's vehicle with a gun and fired one round, striking the driver in the upper leg. The shooting suspect fired "numerous" additional rounds into the victim's vehicle as they drove away.

Detectives with the Lawrenceburg Police Department charged Latraus A. Perry, 24, of Pulaski, Tennessee with Attempted First-Degree Murder on Monday. Perry is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. He is scheduled to appear Oct. 6 in the Lawrence County General Sessions court.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department notes that this incident is not related to any other recent cases in the area, despite speculation on social media. Detectives are asking that anyone who was in the Walgreens parking lot at the time of this shooting call 931-762-2276 or send an email to Tips@lawrenceburgpolice.org.