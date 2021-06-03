One killed, 2 others hurt in rollover crash on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight crash on Trinity Lane in Nashville.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday near Youngs Lane.

Metro police said 29-year-old Zavier Dunlap was killed when a Dodge Charger ran off the road and overturned. Police said the driver was traveling west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed. It’s not yet clear who was driving.

According to police, two other people – 40-year-old William Tribue, of Nashville, and 28-year-old Donzell White, of Springfield – were also in the car and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Tribue suffered life-threatening injuries, while White’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said there was evidence of alcohol and drug use in the car. The investigation remains ongoing.