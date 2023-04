NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person has died after being hit by a car Thursday morning in East Nashville.

Metro Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 800 block of Granada Ave.

The person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.

Officers say the driver of the car is cooperating with them.

The road was shut down Thursday morning in the area of the incident while officers investigated.