One killed, another critically hurt in Brentwood house fire

Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 01, 2023
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman died on Tuesday night after she was found inside a burning home in Brentwood's River Oaks subdivision.

Fire & Rescue officials said crews were called to a house on Bridlewood Lane around 10:30 p.m. They found heavy smoke and flames.

Soon after their arrival, the woman was found near the front door. Another resident of the home, a man, was also found. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died. Fire officials said the man is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

