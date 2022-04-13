One killed, another hurt in shooting at Cedar Creek Marina

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Wednesday morning near the Cedar Creek Marina, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement said they were called out to the area around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and is said to be doing OK.

A second gunshot victim was found dead inside a camper on the property.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation. Limited details have been released at this time.