NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Sycamore Road early Tuesday.

Police said a 49-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is an active investigation and we will update with more information as it comes in.