One killed in Brentwood single-vehicle crash

Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 19, 2024
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — A Nolensville woman died after a crash on Moore's Lane in Brentwood Friday morning.

Ashley N. Lisbinski, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle roll-over crash just after 3 a.m., according to Brentwood police.

Lisbinski was the only occupant and her cell phone automatically reported the collision to a nearby dispatch center. Brentwood police say units arrived at the scene around 3:07 a.m. The victim's family has been notified.

The Brentwood Police Department's Directed Enforcement Team is still investigating the crash.


