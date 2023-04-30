Watch Now
One killed, one injured in car crash on I-40 in Davidson County

Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 12:47:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash on I-40 eastbound in Davidson County early Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene at Exit 211B around 12:23 a.m.

Officials report that an unidentified male driving an Oldsmobile Bravada was stopped on the right shoulder when for unknown reasons a Nissan Altima left the roadway and struck the Bravada.

The Bravada caught on fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office is working to identify the driver.

The driver of the Altima Nicholas Marks, 43, of Smyrna, was critically injured and transported from the scene to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

No other information is available at this time.

