One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville.

The crash happened at 3:32 p.m. on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard, says the Clarksville Police Department.

The victim's identity will be revealed after their family is notified. No information about the cause of the crash has been provided at this time.

Clarksville Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash Team Investigator Bergen is leading the investigation into this collision. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 931-648-0656 ext. 5642.