One killed in crash involving school bus on Dickerson Pike; No students on board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has died in a crash involving an SUV and a Rocketship Academy school bus, according to Metro police. Officers said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Dickerson Pike near Donald Street, which is north of Trinity Lane.

Police said one person was declared dead when first responders arrived. Three others have been taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.