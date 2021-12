NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 west near Lebanon.

The crash was reported at about 6:00a.m. Wednesday, near exit 236 at South Hartmann Drive.

According to the THP, the crash involves a semi truck and one person died.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were shutdown for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at exit 236.

It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

Check back for updates to this developing story.