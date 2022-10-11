Watch Now
One killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire that affected travel to Smokies

Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 13:33:11-04

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters have found a body in the remains of a building that burned in downtown Gatlinburg, officials said.

The fire on Sunday caused extensive damage to a block of businesses and left some with only charred debris, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the city. It also led officials to warn motorists to be cautious while traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the city.

Crews found one person dead inside the structure while working to extinguish the blaze, according to a press release from the city. The identity of the person hasn't been confirmed, officials said.

The owner plans to have a contractor demolish what's left of the damaged building, the city said.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

