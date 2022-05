NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed when a vehicle crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 W. in Davidson County near the Cheatham County line just before 3 a.m.

Metro police said there was one person in the vehicle when it crashed. Officers believe speed was a factor.

Crews worked to clear the crash for several hours on Wednesday morning, at one point blocking several westbound lanes as they pulled the vehicle out of the embankment.