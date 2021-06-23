One killed, two injured in Gallatin shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the end of Lock 4 Road near the par area. One victim was killed, another was flown to a hospital and a third was treated and released.

Three people were involved in the incident, according to Gallatin Police officials. They say all of them are accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.