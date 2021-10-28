Watch
One killed in head-on crash in East Nashville

MNPD
Police confirmed the crash in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying it happened at Trinity Lane and Gallatin Road.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 28, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they are investigating a deadly, head-on crash in East Nashville.

Police confirmed the crash in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying it happened at Trinity Lane and Gallatin Road — not far from Ellington Parkway.

The cause of the crash was not yet clear. Police said two people were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

