One killed in head-on crash in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they are investigating a deadly, head-on crash in East Nashville.

Police confirmed the crash in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying it happened at Trinity Lane and Gallatin Road — not far from Ellington Parkway.

BREAKING: Investigators are on scene at Trinity Ln & Gallatin Rd responding to a fatal, head-on crash. Two patients were transported to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/xIm2DuTWOr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2021

The cause of the crash was not yet clear. Police said two people were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released any additional information.