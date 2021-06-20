One killed in Nashville shooting, suspect still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro detectives are pursuing leads on a deadly shooting in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 26-year-old Ernest Johnson was fatally shot Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. outside of an apartment near the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard in the J.C. Napier Homes.

The shooting suspect and a woman were arguing when Johnson confronted him.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Johnson multiple times before fleeing the area on a motorcycle.

Johnson was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is still at large and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.