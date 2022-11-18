One killed in shooting at Fallbrook Apartments in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

Metro police says a witness overheard two men arguing prior to multiple shots being fired outside the Fallbrook Apartments in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Rd. The shooting was reported at 1:13 p.m., according to Metro police incident logs.

No suspect has been taken into custody for this shooting at this time.

