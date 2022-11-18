Watch Now
News

Actions

One killed in shooting at Fallbrook Apartments in East Nashville

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 3:16 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 16:57:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

Metro police says a witness overheard two men arguing prior to multiple shots being fired outside the Fallbrook Apartments in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Rd. The shooting was reported at 1:13 p.m., according to Metro police incident logs.

No suspect has been taken into custody for this shooting at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap