One killed in small plane crash on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed when a small plane crashed into Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood on Tuesday morning.

Brentwood Police Department

Brentwood police said Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike will be closed while the scene is under investigation.

Power lines were knocked down in the crash, leading to outages in the area. Nashville Electric Service's outage map reported there were about 1,400 customers without power in the area around the crash. Much of the power has since been restored.

NewsChannel 5 has a crew on the way and will update this story when more information becomes available.