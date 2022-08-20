Watch Now
One killed, two hurt in shooting on Jenna Lee Circle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — One person was killed and two people are injured following a shooting in Madison Thursday night.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the 200 block of Jenna Lee Circle around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and another male victim passed away as a result of his gunshot wound injuries.

No information about the cause of the shooting is available at this time. Police are searching for a suspect as investigations continue.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

