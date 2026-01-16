One killed, two injured in early morning crash on Old Hickory Boulevard Friday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A front seat passenger in a 2005 Lincoln Grand Marquis was killed in an early morning crash on Old Hickory Boulevard at Zermatt Avenue on Friday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Grand Marquis, 38-year-old Katera Johnson was traveling west when she turned left and was struck on her passenger side by a 2019 Honda Accord. Her vehicle overturned and her passenger, 42-year-old Markeith Miller was killed.

Johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Eddie McGee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues to determine whether speed or impairment were factors.

