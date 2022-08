MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash that involved three vehicles on I-24 West overnight Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the person killed was in a passenger vehicle and collided with a FedEx semi-truck.

All traffic is currently being diverted for other drivers as crews work to remove the semi-truck.

It's not clear at this moment what led to the crash. I-24 has since reopened.