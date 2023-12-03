One man dead after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night around 10:45 p.m., 70-year-old Edward Day died on the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Ave. North, police say.

He was found in the roadway by a passerby, who then flagged down a North precinct sergeant driving southbound. The responding paramedics with Nashville Fire Department reported his injuries as consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

An MNPD officer told NewsChannel 5 there was no vehicle debris, no description of the vehicle and no one saw anything initially.

Metro Police say crash investigators are working to identify the vehicle responsible, and anyone with information on the fatal crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.