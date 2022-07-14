CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old has died after being shot in the head Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, officers responded to an ambulance call for a man found in the middle of Tiny Town Road near Allen Road just before 4 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are actively investigating the scene, but officials say they have one person in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you're asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.