One man is arrested, charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in Bedford county

WHEEL, Tenn. (WTVF.) — One man is charged with four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in Bedford County after shooting a woman with three other people in a car, including 2 children.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Bedford County patrol deputies responded to a shooting call on Whitaker road in the Wheel community at 2:59 a.m. Sunday morning.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head in a car and remarkably survived.

In the car with her was an adult man and 2 small children.

After further investigation, it was determined that Gulberto Olascoaga who is from Lewisburg, TN fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested after Members of the Bedford County's Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division obtained a warrant.

Olascoaga is currently held in Bedford County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond, charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.