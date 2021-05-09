Watch
One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

Police Lights
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 23:34:37-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — One man was killed in an officer involved shooting in Clarksville on Saturday night.

Clarksville police responded to a domestic call in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive where a woman had been shot.

When police got there the male suspect opened fire on them and officers returned fire, hitting the suspect who then died from his injuries.

The Clarksville Police Department is waiting on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to respond and take over the investigation.

The female victim was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated as more information comes in.

