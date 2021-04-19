Watch
One man was killed in Hermitage 3-vehicle collision

Posted at 9:59 PM, Apr 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to Nashville Metro police, a 32-year-old man died in a three vehicle collision on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The accident took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Pleasant Hill Road. The victim turned left into the path of a north-bound pickup truck, which collided into the passenger side of his vehicle. His car was then hit from behind by a south-bound SUV.

The other two drivers involved were not seriously hurt. There was no evidence of any involvement of alcohol or drugs.

Efforts are continuing to notify the victim's next of kin.

