One month after a tornado destroyed a Madison church, the rebuilding process slowly begins

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One month since tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, the rebuilding process is slowly starting at a Madison church.

The Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ was leveled when an EF2 tornado swept through East Campbell Road.

While some of the debris has been cleared, the site largely looks the same as it did just days after the storm.

"We have learned to be patient," said Luther Hill, Jr., Pastor of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ. "It does take time for the rebuilding process to take place."

Hill said the church is waiting on one more bid to come in on the demolition. After deciding which company will handle clearing the site, they can begin thinking about designing a new church and building the structure.

The church has insurance which will help with the plans. One thing is certain — the church plans to rebuild in the same location that has been its home since 2005.

"We just want to stay and bless the community, and do what we can in the Nashville and Madison area," said Hill.

The Greater Love Kingdom Building Church down the road on East Campbell Road has opened its doors to church members. Regular weekly services have been held at the nearby church ever since the tornado.

"A lot of times when a tragedy happens like this, members may scatter," said Hill. "We thank God we are still together."

Hill said the outpouring of support from the community has remained steady ever since the storm. He said the church is also hoping to start a Go Fund Me so people who want to support the rebuilding efforts have a place to make a donation.

While there is no timeline for when the church to rebuild, leaders believe the future is bright.

"The church was never destroyed," said Hill. "Only the building or the place where we worship, that was destroyed. We are just taking it one step at a time and one day at a time."