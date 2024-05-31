One Nashville bike group is helping kids stay on the right path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville organization is steering kids away from violence and towards a brighter future. Originally the Edgehill Bike club, it has now expanding to help more kids in Nashville.

The Edgehill Bike Club, founded by Terry Key, began with a simple yet powerful mission: to show up, be present, and let kids know they are cared for.

Key’s message is clear and consistent wherever he goes.

“I knew I had a vision for something bigger,” he said. “I started reaching out to neighborhoods to teach kids how to fix bikes, and we began forming bike clubs in many areas.”

Key's organization has evolved into the Music City Riders, retaining its core mission while expanding its reach.

“We’re trying to give these kids somewhere to come, play a little bit, learn a little bit, and stay out of trouble,” Key said.

Thanks to a friend, Key secured a building space in North Nashville — now home to the Return the Favor Learning Center at 2618 Buchanan Street.

The center aims to be more than just a bike club. It’s also geared to be a safe haven for kids.

“There’s a lot of violence and crime here,” Key said. “I want to provide these kids with a safe place to come, enjoy themselves, and learn from the various programs we offer.”

The organization recently received a generous donation of 20 bikes from Amazon and Barbershop Creations and continues to accept bike donations at the Buchanan Street location.

The Return the Favor Learning Center will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23rd at 11 a.m.

The event will feature food, games, a DJ, and, fittingly, a bike ride.