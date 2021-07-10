One pedestrian struck and killed on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on I-40 Eastbound early Saturday morning.

Metro Police say an unidentified man was apparently walking across the interstate around 1:10 a.m. on I-40 Eastbound near Fesslers Lane when he was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the Chevy Traverse that hit him stopped and called police. No charges are anticipated against him.

The victim did not have any form of ID on him at the scene.

Fingerprint analysis is being conducted to find out who he is.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.