One person critically injured after Interstate crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is in critical condition after a car crash Sunday morning on I-65 in Franklin.

In a press release, Franklin Police say just before 4:00 AM, a man stopped his vehicle in a lane of traffic for unknown reasons. The stopped car was rear-ended by another motorist neat the Goose Creek Bypass and Peytonsville Road interchange.

The driver of the struck vehicle was found outside of his car severely injured. Police say it is unclear if the driver was ejected or exited the car on foot. The other driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Crash reconstructionists from FPD's Traffic Unit are investigating. There are early indications that the stopped vehicle may have not had headlights on at the time of the crash. No charges have been filed.