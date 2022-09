NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was critically injured in a shooting in the 2000 block of Clarksville Pike Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Police responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Officials say that the victim was shot in the arm and the chest inside of the Z-Mart gas station.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.