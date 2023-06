NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at a convenience store in the Paragon Mills area late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Linbar Drive at an Express Mart store, according to Metro police.

The unidentified adult victim was last listed in critical condition, and the suspect in this shooting has not been arrested.

